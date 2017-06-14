版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-Sphere 3D ‍announces release of new HVE appliances

June 14 Sphere 3d Corp

* ‍announces release of new HVE appliances supporting non-volatile memory express technology​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
