公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Sphere 3D Q1 loss per share $0.10

May 11 Sphere 3d Corp

* Sphere 3d reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $21.7 million versus $19.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
