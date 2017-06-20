版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Spherix announces definitive terms reached to acquire controlling interest in Hoth Therapeutics

June 20 Spherix Inc

* Spherix Inc. announces definitive terms reached to acquire controlling interest in Hoth therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing its Biolexa platform to treat skin illness such as eczema.

* Spherix Inc - Believe investment is "an accretive value to our shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐