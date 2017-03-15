版本:
BRIEF-Spherix says entered into separation agreement and general release with Frank Reiner, interim CFO

March 15 Spherix Inc

* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer

* Spherix - in connection with vacancy left by reiner, board has appointed anthony hayes, co's chief executive officer, as principal financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
