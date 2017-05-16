版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二

BRIEF-SPI Energy Co reports unaudited interim report for six-month ended June 30

May 16 Spi Energy Co Ltd

* Spi Energy Co Ltd reports unaudited interim report for the six-month ended June 30, 2016

* Spi Energy Co Ltd - is preparing and finalizing consolidated financial statement as of and for year ended December 31, 2016

* Spi Energy co-accounting estimates, assumptions made in consolidated financial statements for FY ended Dec 31,2016 may differ from interim report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
