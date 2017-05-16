BRIEF-SPI Energy Co reports unaudited interim report for six-month ended June 30

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Spi Energy Co Ltd
* Spi Energy Co Ltd reports unaudited interim report for the six-month ended June 30, 2016
* Spi Energy Co Ltd - is preparing and finalizing consolidated financial statement as of and for year ended December 31, 2016
* Spi Energy co-accounting estimates, assumptions made in consolidated financial statements for FY ended Dec 31,2016 may differ from interim report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.