BRIEF-SPI Energy Co reports unaudited interim report for six-month ended June 30

* Spi Energy Co Ltd reports unaudited interim report for the six-month ended June 30, 2016

* Spi Energy Co Ltd - is preparing and finalizing consolidated financial statement as of and for year ended December 31, 2016

* Spi Energy co-accounting estimates, assumptions made in consolidated financial statements for FY ended Dec 31,2016 may differ from interim report