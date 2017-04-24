版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Spi Energy signs share purchase agreement with Tiger Capital Fund Spc

April 24 Spi Energy Co Ltd

* Signs share purchase agreement with Tiger Capital Fund Spc participating in Tiger Global Sp

* Entered into share purchase agreement with Tiger Capital Fund Spc which has agreed to purchase 80 million ordinary shares of company

* Has agreed to sell 80 million ordinary shares of company, at an aggregate purchase price of US$5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
