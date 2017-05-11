版本:
BRIEF-Spin Master Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 11 Spin Master Corp:

* Spin Master reports strong Q1 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Qtrly revenue of US$227.7 million increased 40.8% from US$161.7 million

* Spin Master Corp - re-affirmed its outlook for 2017 provided in March 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $206.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
