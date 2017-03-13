BRIEF-Spin Master Q4 earnings per share $0.03

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 13 Spin Master Corp:
* Spin Master reports robust Q4 and full year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly revenue of US$338.4 million increased 30.9% from us$258.4 million in Q4 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09
* Spin Master Corp - including Swimways, spin master expects gross product sales growth in low teens in 2017 compared to 2016
* Spin Master Corp - including Swimways, gross product sales is expected to be in 31%-33% range in first half of 2017
* Spin Master Corp - including Swimways and Toca Boca, adjusted Ebitda margins in 2017 are expected to be consistent with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: