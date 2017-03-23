版本:
2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Spineguard FY operating loss narrows to 3.6 million euros

March 23 Spineguard SA:

* FY operating loss EUR 3.6 million versus loss of EUR 4.0 million year ago Source text for Eikon:, see also Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
