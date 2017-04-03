版本:
BRIEF-Spirax-Sarco to buy Flowserve Corp's Gestra for 186 million euros

April 3 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc:

* Acquisition of Gestra for eur 186 million (£160 million)

* Signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire Gestra AG and associated businesses from Flowserve Corporation

* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings in 2017 but is expected to have a slightly dilutionary impact on group profit margin in this year

* The purchase consideration will be financed from a combination of existing cash resources and debt facilities

* Completion is subject to certain customary conditions, including regulatory approval by merger control authority in Germany

* These conditions are expected to be satisfied during current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
