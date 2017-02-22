版本:
BRIEF-Spire announces launch of $150 mln debt offering

Feb 22 Spire Inc

* Spire announces launch of $150 million debt offering

* Spire Inc - intends to use net proceeds from its sale of $6.25 million of 2024 notes to repay short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
