版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 09:03 BJT

BRIEF-Spire prices $150 million debt offering

Feb 22 Spire Inc

* Spire prices $150 million debt offering

* Priced a registered underwritten public offering of an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of its 3.543 percent senior notes due 2024

* Intends to use net proceeds from its sale of $6.25 million of 2024 notes to repay short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐