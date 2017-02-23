BRIEF-Spire prices $150 million debt offering

BRIEF-Antibe Therapeutics announces proposed offering of units
* Antibe therapeutics inc. Announces proposed offering of units
Feb 22 Spire Inc
* Spire prices $150 million debt offering
* Priced a registered underwritten public offering of an aggregate principal amount of $150 million of its 3.543 percent senior notes due 2024
* Intends to use net proceeds from its sale of $6.25 million of 2024 notes to repay short-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antibe therapeutics inc. Announces proposed offering of units
* Electrum special acquisition corporation announces contribution to trust account
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 500 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates to close)