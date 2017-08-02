BRIEF-Spire Q3 earnings per share $0.45

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Spire Inc

* Spire reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spire Inc qtrly total operating revenues $323.5 million versus $249.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $294.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spire Inc says for fiscal 2017, nee guidance range continues to be $3.50-$3.60 per fully diluted share

* Spire Inc says capital expenditures forecast for fiscal 2017 remains approximately $445 million