BRIEF-Spirit Aero says pricing negotiations with Boeing taking longer-than-expected to close - Conf call

May 3 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc

* Says while pricing negotiations with Boeing have been constructive, they are taking longer-than-expected to close; says seeking a fair and equitable agreement

* Says there still a gap between Boeing and Spirit Aero on the 737 side as well as the 787 side, with respect to pricing negotiations Further company coverage:
