2017年 4月 27日 星期四 01:10 BJT

BRIEF-SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE

April 26 Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc :

* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
