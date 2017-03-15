版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines expects Q1 2017 revenue per available seat mile to be down 4 to 5 pct yr over yr

March 15 Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Estimates that its Q1 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) will be down 4 to 5 percent year over year

* Spirit Airlines Inc- "we believe revision is largely due to our underestimating impact related to easter holiday shift"

* Spirit Airlines Inc- continue to believe TRASM for Q2 will be positive year over year Source text - bit.ly/2mrSu09 Further company coverage:
