版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 00:38 BJT

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says entered framework agreement with certain financial institutions

March 30 Spirit Airlines Inc

* Spirit airlines inc says entered into a framework agreement, dated as of march 29, 2017, with certain financial institutions

* Spirit airlines-pursuant to agreement $228 million debt financing shall be provided for 1 airbus a320-200,5 airbus a321-200 aircraft

* Spirit airlines inc - each loan to be extended under framework agreement will be funded on or about delivery date of each aircraft

* Spirit airlines inc - each loan will have a 12-year term and will amortize quarterly on a mortgage-style basis - sec filing

* Spirit airlines inc - each loan to be extended under framework agreement will be secured by a first-priority security interest in individual aircraft Source text (bit.ly/2nnIjuF) Further company coverage:
