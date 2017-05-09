BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says filed action for temporary restraining order

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Spirit Airlines Inc:
* Spirit Airlines - on may 8, filed action for temporary restraining order against air line pilots association, international, certain other named defendants
* Spirit Airlines Inc - co believes it will ultimately reach an agreement with its pilot union and will continue to work toward that goal - sec filing
* Spirit Airlines - filed action for temporary restraining order in order to address "improper activity" under Railway Labor Act
* Spirit Airlines Inc - company and its pilots are in process of federally-supervised mediation Source text - bit.ly/2q2b8yW Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.