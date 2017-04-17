BRIEF-Spirit Airlines says March traffic rose 11.6 pct year over year

April 17 Spirit Airlines Inc

* Traffic (Revenue Passenger Miles) in March rose 11.6 percent versus March 2016 on a capacity (Available Seat Miles) increase of 15.1 percent

* Load factor for March 2017 was 85.8 percent, a decrease of 2.7 percentage points compared to March 2016

* Estimate Fort Lauderdale Airport Event, winter storm Helena together contributed another 75 basis point decline to Q1 2017 TRASM

* Expects Q1 2017 TRASM declined 4.3 percent year over year - SEC filing

* Q1 TRASM decline primarily driven by calendar shift of Easter which company estimate accounted for 350 basis points of decline