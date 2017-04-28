版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 22:59 BJT

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines sees Q2 available seat miles up 16.7 pct - SEC Filing

April 28 Spirit Airlines Inc:

* Sees 2Q17 available seat miles up 16.7% - SEC Filing

* Sees Q2 total revenue per ASM year-over-year % change up 4.5% to 5.5%

* Sees FY17 available seat miles up 17.0% to 17.5%

* Sees FY 2017 gross capital expenditures $865 million

* Sees 2Q17 adjusted CASM ex-fuel up 3.5% to 4.5%

* Sees FY17 adjusted CASM ex-fuel flat to down 1% Source text: (bit.ly/2pbYkXT) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐