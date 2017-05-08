版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital names Jackson Hsieh CEO

May 8 Spirit Realty Capital Inc

* Names Jackson Hsieh to chief executive officer

* Spirit Realty Capital - Board also determined to reschedule annual meeting of stockholders, until a later date, currently expected to be by end of June 2017

* Spirit Realty Capital Inc says Richard I. Gilchrist, formerly lead independent director of company has been appointed as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
