BRIEF-Spok Holdings posts Q4 earnings of $0.15/share

March 1 Spok Holdings Inc:

* Spok reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results; software bookings increase from prior quarter

* Q4 earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $44.2 million versus $47.3 million

* Total paging ARPU (average revenue per unit) was $7.59 in Q4 of 2016, compared to $7.79 in year-earlier quarter

* Expects total revenue to range from $161 million to $177 million in 2017