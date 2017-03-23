版本:
BRIEF-Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings appoints Jon Barker as president and chief operating officer

March 23 Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc -

* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, Inc appoints Jon Barker as president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
