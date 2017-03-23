BRIEF-Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings reports Q4 EPS $0.25

March 23 Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc -

* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Q4 sales $221.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $228.2 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 5.2 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share $0.06 to $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.68

* Sees q1 2017 sales $150 million to $155 million

* Sees fy 2017 sales $825 million to $845 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $164.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $786.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 net sales outlook million based on a same store sales decline in range of 4.0% to 6.0% compared to fiscal year 2016

* Sees same store sales decline in range of 9.0% to 11.0% in q1

* Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings - "Looking at fiscal year 2017, we are taking a conservative approach when planning our hunting and shooting business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: