版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-SPot Coffee provides an update on its franchise activities

April 12 SPot Coffee (Canada) Ltd

* SPot Coffee provides an update on its franchise activities

* SPot Coffee (Canada) Ltd - Company's financial plan anticipates payment of all its outstanding debentures by summer of 2017

* SPot Coffee (Canada) - Financial plan anticipates attaining positive EBITDA corporate level-wise albeit already attaining positive EBITDA at café level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
