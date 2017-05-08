BRIEF-Sprague Resources LP reports Q1 adjusted gross margin was $90.4 mln

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
May 8 Sprague Resources Lp:
* Q1 sales $917.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $756 million
* Sprague Resources LP reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sprague Resources LP - adjusted gross margin was $90.4 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $86.5 million for Q1 of 2016
* Sprague Resources LP qtrly common diluted net income per limited partner unit $2.94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing