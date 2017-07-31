FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时前
BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 loss per share $0.93
#半岛局势
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
OPEC减产
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
深度分析
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
国际财经
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临“生产地狱” 股价挫跌3.5%
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点37分 / 18 小时前

BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals posts Q2 loss per share $0.93

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 loss per share $0.93

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals-sees existing cash,among others to not be sufficient for additional development of sb 9200 beyond Phase 2 achieve clinical trial

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals-anticipates existing cash,among others will enable it to fund operating expenses, cap ex requirements through end of 2019

* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals-plans to report top-line results from second monotherapy dosing cohort of achieve global Phase 2 trial of SB 9200 in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below