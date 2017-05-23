BRIEF-Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers

May 23 Sprint Corp:
* Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its
cash tender offers for its 9.000pct guaranteed notes due 2018
and its 8.375pct notes due 2017
* Sprint Corp - early tender results and upsizing of
previously announced tender offers by its wholly-owned
subsidiary, Sprint Communications Inc
* Sprint Corp - amended terms of tender offers to increase
combined aggregate principal amount of notes subject to tender
offers from $1bln to $1.7 billion
* Sprint Corp - amended terms of tender offers to increase
aggregate principal amount acceptance sublimit applicable to
2018 notes from $500 million to $1.2 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: