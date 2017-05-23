BRIEF-Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers

May 23 Sprint Corp:

* Sprint announces early tender results and upsizing of its cash tender offers for its 9.000pct guaranteed notes due 2018 and its 8.375pct notes due 2017

* Sprint Corp - early tender results and upsizing of previously announced tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sprint Communications Inc

* Sprint Corp - amended terms of tender offers to increase combined aggregate principal amount of notes subject to tender offers from $1bln to $1.7 billion

* Sprint Corp - amended terms of tender offers to increase aggregate principal amount acceptance sublimit applicable to 2018 notes from $500 million to $1.2 billion