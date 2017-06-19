版本:
BRIEF-Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure's FY16 total compensation was $7.5 mln

June 19 Sprint Corp

* CEO Marcelo Claure's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus about $30 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* Sprint Corp - CFO Tarek Robbiati's 2016 total compensation was $3.2 million versus $11.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Marcelo Claure's FY 2015 total compensation included $22.1 million in stock awards

* CFO Tarek Robbiati's 2015 total compensation included $8.8 million of stock awards Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tGwzGk) Further company coverage:
