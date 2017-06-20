BRIEF-Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores

June 20 Sprint Corp :

* Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores creating more than 550 jobs

* New jobs will include a combination of retail, operations and technical experts

* Sprint corp says it significantly increases number of retail locations throughout los angeles, orange county, inland empire and san diego

* Investment in Southern California with plans to add 78 new retail locations throughout southland by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: