BRIEF-Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Sprint Corp :
* Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores creating more than 550 jobs
* New jobs will include a combination of retail, operations and technical experts
* Sprint corp says it significantly increases number of retail locations throughout los angeles, orange county, inland empire and san diego
* Investment in Southern California with plans to add 78 new retail locations throughout southland by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.