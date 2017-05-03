BRIEF-Sprint Q4 loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Sprint Corp:
* Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Q4 revenue $8.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.93 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 adjusted ebitda of $10.7 billion to $11.2 billion
* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 operating income of $2 billion to $2.5 billion
* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 cash capital expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, of $3.5 billion to $4 billion
* Sprint Corp qtrly sprint platform postpaid arpu $47.34 versus $51.68
* Sprint corpqtrly sprint platform prepaid arpu $30.08 versus $27.72
* Sprint - q4 total retail postpaid churn of 1.75 percent versus 1.72 percent
* Sprint - q4 sprint platform postpaid net losses of 118,000 versus 56,000 net additions
* Sprint - q4 total retail prepaid churn of 4.99 percent versus 5.65 percent
* Sprint - q4 sprint platform prepaid net additions of 180,000 versus 264,000 net losses
* Sprint - total sprint platform end of period connections at q4-end 59.7 million versus 59.5 million at q3-end
* Sprint-Saw significant improvements in prepaid business in quarter, adding 180,000 customers and returning to customer growth for first time in two years
* Sprint - delivered $2.1 billion of year-over-year reductions in cost of service and selling, general and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.