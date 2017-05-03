BRIEF-Sprint Q4 loss per share $0.07

May 3 Sprint Corp:

* Q4 loss per share $0.07

* Q4 revenue $8.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.93 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 adjusted ebitda of $10.7 billion to $11.2 billion

* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 operating income of $2 billion to $2.5 billion

* Sprint Corp - expects 2017 cash capital expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, of $3.5 billion to $4 billion

* Sprint Corp qtrly sprint platform postpaid arpu $47.34 versus $51.68

* Sprint corpqtrly sprint platform prepaid arpu $30.08 versus $27.72

* Sprint - q4 total retail postpaid churn of 1.75 percent versus 1.72 percent

* Sprint - q4 sprint platform postpaid net losses of 118,000 versus 56,000 net additions

* Sprint - q4 total retail prepaid churn of 4.99 percent versus 5.65 percent

* Sprint - q4 sprint platform prepaid net additions of 180,000 versus 264,000 net losses

* Sprint - total sprint platform end of period connections at q4-end 59.7 million versus 59.5 million at q3-end

* Sprint-Saw significant improvements in prepaid business in quarter, adding 180,000 customers and returning to customer growth for first time in two years

* Sprint - delivered $2.1 billion of year-over-year reductions in cost of service and selling, general and administrative expenses in fiscal year 2016