BRIEF-SPRINT TO EXPAND IN TEXAS WITH 79 NEW RETAIL STORES

April 24 Sprint Corp

* TO EXPAND PRESENCE AND INVESTMENT IN TEXAS WITH PLANS TO ADD MORE THAN 550 NEW JOBS AND 79 NEW RETAIL LOCATIONS ACROSS STATE BY END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
