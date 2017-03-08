BRIEF-Sprott files court application proposing a plan of arrangement involving Central Fund of Canada

March 8 Sprott Inc

* Sprott files court application proposing a plan of arrangement involving Central Fund of Canada

* Sprott - arrangement would involve exchange of central fund of Canada Limited's class A shares for trust units of a newly-formed Sprott Physical Gold, Silver Trust

* Sprott - Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust would be substantially similar to existing Sprott Physical Gold Trust and Sprott Physical Silver Trust

* Sprott - aggregate value of proposed arrangement is approximately $3.1 billion