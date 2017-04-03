版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Sprott Resource Holdings announces pricing of previously announced marketed offering of up to $30 million

April 3 Sprott Resource Holdings Inc

* Sprott Resource Holdings announces pricing of previously announced marketed offering of up to $30 million

* To sell up to 120 million offered units at a price of $0.25 per offered unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐