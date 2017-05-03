版本:
BRIEF-Sprott Resource Holdings posts Q1 loss of C$0.05 per share

May 3 Sprott Resource Holdings Inc

* Sprott Resource Holdings Inc announces 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
