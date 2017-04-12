版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Sprott to sell Canadian diversified fund business to management-led group

April 12 Sprott Inc

* Sprott to sell canadian diversified fund business to management-led group

* Sprott Asset Management LP - entered into an agreement to sell its canadian diversified fund business to a management-led group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
