BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33

May 4 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc:

* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 sales rose 14 percent to $1.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 comparable store sales up 1.1pct

* Sees fy 2017 net sales growth 12.5pct to 13.5pct

* Sees fy 2017 comparable store sales growth 0.5pct to 1.5pct

* Sees fy 2017 diluted earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $4.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements) $155 million to $165 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
