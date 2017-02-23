BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Q4 earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc:
* Sprouts farmers market, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 sales rose 6 percent to $986 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13 excluding items
* Qtrly comparable store sales growth of 0.7%
* Sprouts farmers market inc - sees fy net sales growth approximately 12% - 13%
* Sprouts farmers market inc - sees fy diluted earnings per share $0.86 to $0.90
* Sprouts farmers market inc - sees capital expenditures of $155 million to $165 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans