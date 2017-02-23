版本:
BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Q4 earnings per share $0.12

Feb 23 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc:

* Sprouts farmers market, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 sales rose 6 percent to $986 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13 excluding items

* Qtrly comparable store sales growth of 0.7%

* Sprouts farmers market inc - sees fy net sales growth approximately 12% - 13%

* Sprouts farmers market inc - sees fy diluted earnings per share $0.86 to $0.90

* Sprouts farmers market inc - sees capital expenditures of $155 million to $165 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
