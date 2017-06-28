版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-SPX announces new board member

June 28 SPX Corp:

* SPX announces new board member

* SPX Corp - Robert Toth named as a new independent member of board of directors, effective July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐