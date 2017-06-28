BRIEF-SPX announces new board member

BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 SPX Corp:
* SPX announces new board member
* SPX Corp - Robert Toth named as a new independent member of board of directors, effective July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds company confirmation on pricing in second paragraph)
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.