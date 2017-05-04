版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-SPX reports Q1 revenue $340.6 million

May 4 SPX Corp

* SPX reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $340.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.1 million

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.55 to $1.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SPX Corp - Remain on track to achieve our full-year 2017 guidance

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐