BRIEF-SPX reports Q4 adj EPS $0.69

Feb 23 Spx Corp

* SPX reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q4 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $395.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Targeting 2017 core revenue in a range of $1.3 to $1.4 billion

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in a range of $1.55 to $1.70

* Sees 2017 core segment income margin of 12-13 pct

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: