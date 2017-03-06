版本:
BRIEF-SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation

March 6 SQI Diagnostics Inc

* SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation

* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 21.9 million units of company at a price of $0.16 per unit

* SQI Diagnostics - intends to use net proceeds of private placement to fund co's product commercialization & manufacturing programs, sales and marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
