BRIEF-Square announces $350 million convertible notes offering

Feb 27 Square Inc
* Square, inc. Announces $350 million convertible notes
offering
* Square inc - intention to offer $350 million aggregate
principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2022
* Square inc - notes will be senior, unsecured obligations
of square, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears
* Square inc - expects to enter into privately negotiated
convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of initial
purchasers or their affiliates or other financial institutions
* Square inc says expects to use a portion of net proceeds
of offering of notes to pay cost of convertible note hedge
transactions
