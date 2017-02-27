版本:
BRIEF-Square entered warrant cancellation and payment agreement relating to shares issued to Starbucks

Feb 27 Square

* Square-On Feb 24, entered warrant cancellation & payment agreement relating to warrant to buy up to 9.5 million shares of class a stock issued to Starbucks

* Square-Warrant to be terminated and cancelled and no longer exercisable by Starbucks effective upon payment by co to starbucks of about $54.8 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mCgNZw) Further company coverage:
