BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022

March 1 Square Inc

* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering

* Announced pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.375% per year

* Size of offering was increased from previously announced $350 million in aggregate principal amount

* Also granted initial purchasers of notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $40 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with initial purchasers and their affiliates and other financial institutions Further company coverage:
