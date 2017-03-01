BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022

Banks give European stocks stability, autos driven lower by Fiat
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
March 1 Square Inc
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* Announced pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.375% per year
* Size of offering was increased from previously announced $350 million in aggregate principal amount
* Also granted initial purchasers of notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $40 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* Entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with initial purchasers and their affiliates and other financial institutions Further company coverage:
* Dixons, Britvic rise after results (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.