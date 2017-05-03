BRIEF-Square sees 2017 adjusted EPS of $0.16-$0.20

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Square Inc:
* Square Inc says total net revenue was $462 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 22% compared to the first quarter of 2016
* Square Inc - in the first quarter of 2017, we processed $13.6 billion of GPV, which represents an increase of 33% from the first quarter of 2016
* Square Inc - sees Q2 total net revenue $532 million to $538 million
* Square Inc - net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.04 for the first quarter of 2017
* Sees adjusted EPS of $0.03 to $0.05 in Q2
* Square Inc- current 2017 guidance total net revenue $2.12b to $2.16 b
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $450.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Square inc- current 2017 guidance adjusted revenue $890mln to $910mln
* Sees net loss per share of $0.09 to $0.07 in q2
* Sees 2017 net loss per share of $0.24 to $0.20
* Square Inc- current 2017 guidance net loss per share $0.24 to $0.20
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS of $0.16 to $0.20
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.25, revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Square Inc- current 2017 guidance adjusted EPS diluted $0.16 to $0.20 Source text: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.