BRIEF-SquareTwo Financial announces portfolio asset sale to Resurgent Holdings

March 19 Squaretwo Financial Corp :
* SquareTwo financial announces portfolio asset sale to
Resurgent Holdings and court supervised business restructuring
* SquareTwo Financial Corp - Acquisition will occur through
purchase of equity interests of some of company's subsidiaries,
including its Canadian subsidiaries
* SquareTwo Financial - Upon completion of transaction &
following transfer of servicing of accounts in U.S. to
Resurgent, SquareTwo to wind down its U.S. operations
* Says wind-down process is expected to be completed by end
of 2017
* Says SquareTwo's Canadian operations will continue under
Resurgent's ownership
* SquareTwo Financial Corp - Company and its affiliates
filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in U.S. bankruptcy court
for southern district of New York
