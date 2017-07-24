FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 小时前
BRIEF-SRC Energy sees ‍FY 2017 net daily production of 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d​
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
“通俄门”
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
深度分析
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
中国财经
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点14分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-SRC Energy sees ‍FY 2017 net daily production of 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc:

* SRC Energy Inc. issues preliminary second quarter 2017 results; provides operations update; announces second quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call dates

* SRC Energy Inc - ‍pace of company's 2017 capital expenditures should moderate during second half of year​

* Company continues to closely monitor its capital expenditures in light of current commodity prices

* SRC Energy Inc sees ‍ full-year 2017 net daily production 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d​

* SRC Energy - anticipates similar amount of non-operated capital expenditures in second half 2017, additive to original operated capital budget guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below