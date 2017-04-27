版本:
BRIEF-SS&C Technologies Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

April 27 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc :

* SS&C Technologies reports 20th straight quarter of revenue growth in q1 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 revenue rose 25.8 percent to $407.7 million

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.23

* SS&C Technologies Holdings sees q2 2017 adjusted revenue $408.0 million - $416.0 million

* SS&C sees q2 2017 adjusted net income $93.7 million - $98.0 million

* SS&C sees fy 2017 adjusted revenue $1,664.0 million - $1,686.0 million

* SS&C sees fy 2017 adjusted net income $399.0 million - $412.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $406.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $413.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
