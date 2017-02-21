BRIEF-St. Augustine Gold & copper provides update on MPSA

BRIEF-Praxair confirms agreement in principle regarding deal with Linde AG
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
Feb 20 St Augustine Gold And Copper Ltd
* St. Augustine gold & copper provides update on mpsa
* St. augustine gold and copper-informed denr secretary announced mineral production sharing agreement (mpsa) no. 009-92-Xi recommended for cancellation
* "To date, neither st. Augustine nor its joint-venture partner, nadecor, have received any formal notification from denr"
* Says certain in its position that project's MPSA is valid and will hold up to legal scrutiny
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017